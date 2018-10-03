RTÉ's Six-One News marks its 30th anniversary

The Six-One News on RTÉ is marking 30 years on the air on Wednesday night.

The broadcast first went on-air on October 3rd 1988, with newsreaders Seán Duignan and Eileen Dunne.

The first Six-One broadcast in 1988 | Image: RTÉ

Since then the faces - and graphics - have changed, along with the studio.

Retired Six-One graphics | Image: RTÉ

RTÉ Archives has taken a look back at the evolution of the news programme.

An old Six-One studio, with Bryan Dobson and Úna O'Hagan | Image: RTÉ

Over the years, several newsreaders have helmed the show: from Eileen Dunne, Éamonn Lawlor, Anne Doyle to Anne Cassin, Úna O'Hagan and Bryan Dobson.

Retired Six-One graphics | Image: RTÉ

The current presenters of the Six One News are Caitríona Perry and Keelin Shanley.

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry | Image: RTÉ

It was announced last year that they would anchor the prgramme from January.

But it hasn't always been plain sailing for the show.

Back in 2014, viewers wondered what Sharon Ní Bheoláin was talking about when she told co-host Ray Kennedy: "Your job's okay... this time."

RTÉ claimed the comment was "just a joke".

While Bryan Dobson was left standing in darkness due to a lighting malfunction.

He was waiting for his cue to read out the headlines - but had to walk across the set in awkward silence.

And let's not forget Aengus Mac Grianna's unfortunate blooper, which made international headlines back in 2013.