Puppy takes rattlesnake bite to the face while protecting his owner

A puppy in the US is being praised for taking a rattlesnake bite to his face in an effort to protect his owner.

Paula Godwin says she was out walking on Friday in Arizona on a hike when she "almost stepped" on a rattlesnake.

"But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me", she writes on Facebook.

"He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit.

"This is what a hero looks like".

Image: Facebook/Paula Godwin

Todd, who is less than one-year-old, was bitten on his muzzle.

Paula Godwin walks with Todd and her other dog, Cooper | Image: Facebook/Paula Godwin

Ms Godwin told KTAR News that she picked the puppy up and ran down the hill with her other dog, Copper.

Less than 20 minutes later they arrived at an animal hospital, where Todd received antivenom.

Todd has recovered well, and his swelling has gone down.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on his behalf, to help to other dogs and owners in the area who may need help with paying bills for anti-venom.