Public warned to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations

Gardaí and the Defence Forces are reminding the public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations.

A special appeal was issued yesterday when the Air Corps was forced to stop assisting fire-fighting teams on Wicklow's Bray Head because drones got in the way.

Residents are being allowed to return to their homes in the area this morning after being evacuated yesterday.

Firefighters from the Wicklow Fire Services (WFS) remained at the scene overnight to keep an eye on the blaze, which is continuing to burn.

We have just left the scene of a fire at Bray Head due to a drone operating in the area. We can not share airspace with drones. Please report such activity to @gardainfo pic.twitter.com/0mkAFh5Ysw — OC No.3 Ops Wing (@OC3OPS) July 13, 2018

The fire service said air corps operations ended on Bray head at around 10pm last night – with WFS “offensive firefighting” brought to a close at midnight.

It said the blaze had been brought under control, with damping of areas se to continue throughout the day.

The Air Corps will resume its operations to keep the fire under control later today.

Air Corp have been on site for the last number of hours steadily reducing the fire front. pic.twitter.com/COyVjWUEny — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) July 13, 2018

Iarnród Éireann has said the rail line between Bray and Greystones has reopened.

DART and rail services between the two towns are back to normal.