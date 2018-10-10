Public Health Alcohol Passes After Over 1,000 Days Of Debate

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed through the Oireachtas this evening.

It will lead to stricter rules on how alcohol is sold in Ireland.

It is the first piece of legislation which addresses alcohol as a public health matter.

It means that alcohol products will now include health warnings including the link between alcohol and cancer, nutritional information, and the dangers of drinking while pregnant.

Advertising alcohol will be restricted in certain places while there will also be restrictions on how alcohol companies sponsor sporting events.

Action will also be taken on the separation and visibility of alcohol products in stores.

New rules will also be laid out for advertisers and the times and content of television advertisements will be restricted.

The Bill will now go to the President, Michael D Higgins, for signing and enactment.