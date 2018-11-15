Psychiatric nurses to be balloted for industrial action

Psychiatric nurses are to balloted for industrial action.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) is considering taking action over issues around nurse recruitment and retention in the mental health sector.

Last month, members voted overwhelmingly to reject proposals from the Public Service Pay Commission - with the association suggesting the pay proposals were 'totally inadequate'.

Today, the PNA's national executive committee decided to ballot its members for action 'up to and including strike'.

The executive is recommending members vote in favour of action.

Peter Hughes, PNA General Secretary, explained: "Today’s NEC outcome reflected the disappointment by mental health nurses that the recent Public Service Pay Commission Report had failed completely to understand the scale of the recruitment and retention crisis in the mental health services, and their frustration at the continued lack of realistic proposals to address nurse recruitment and retention."

The ballot will get underway next week.