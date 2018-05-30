Protests take place across country over Government's response to Cervical Check scandal

Organisers say more needs to be done to support the 209 women affected

Demonstration outside Dáil. Image: Sean Defoe

Hundreds of women have gathered across the country to protest against the Government's response to the Cervical Check scandal.

Organisers are calling for quicker action to help the 209 women impacted.

The events were organised by the Standing4Women group, and included a demonstration outside the Dáil this evening.

Other events took place in other towns and cities across the country, with hundreds of women taking part.

Carol Murray from Cork is one of those affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and had her treatment for cervical cancer delayed.

She joined about 200 women outside the Dáil this evening.

She explained: "I feel very let down by the whole healthcare system, to be honest.

"I feel like 'who can I trust?' now when there are still mistakes coming to light."

Anne Corkery, founder of Standing4Women, observed: "Even though [those affected] have been told and we've been told there is a support system there... there isn't one that's good enough.

"They've more or less been left to their own devices without anybody to talk to, without an expert in the area to give them advice and help... and we want that to change."

Vicky Phelan, the woman whose case brought the scandal to national attention, said she was unable to attend the protests, but thanked those who took part in the demonstrations across the country.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice


