Protests take place across country over Government's response to Cervical Check scandal

Hundreds of women have gathered across the country to protest against the Government's response to the Cervical Check scandal.

Organisers are calling for quicker action to help the 209 women impacted.

The events were organised by the Standing4Women group, and included a demonstration outside the Dáil this evening.

Standing 4 Women protesting outside the Dáil calling for more to be done to help the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal and mandatory reporting to be hurried through pic.twitter.com/HocBP2pVDG — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 30, 2018

Other events took place in other towns and cities across the country, with hundreds of women taking part.

Carol Murray from Cork is one of those affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and had her treatment for cervical cancer delayed.

She joined about 200 women outside the Dáil this evening.

She explained: "I feel very let down by the whole healthcare system, to be honest.

"I feel like 'who can I trust?' now when there are still mistakes coming to light."

Anne Corkery, founder of Standing4Women, observed: "Even though [those affected] have been told and we've been told there is a support system there... there isn't one that's good enough.

"They've more or less been left to their own devices without anybody to talk to, without an expert in the area to give them advice and help... and we want that to change."

Vicky Phelan, the woman whose case brought the scandal to national attention, said she was unable to attend the protests, but thanked those who took part in the demonstrations across the country.

Thank you @oliviaos and to everyone in my home town of Limerick for supporting the #Standing4Women protest today https://t.co/M2WhfF0VYy — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 30, 2018

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice