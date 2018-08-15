Protesters leave Department of Housing in Dublin city after brief occupation

A number of protesters who occupied the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in Dublin city have left the building.

A group went into the Custom House earlier seeking a meeting with a representative of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy over the homeless crisis.

They entered the building shortly after 3.00pm on Wednesday and left before 6.00pm, after a representative for Minister Murphy agreed to meet with them.

Using the hashtag #MissingMinister, Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said they wanted action "on slum landlords and empty housing and land hoarded by speculators and vultures"

With housing protesters now occupying lobby of custom house, Dept of Enviro/housing - demanding action on slum landlords and empty housing and land hoarded by speculators and vultures. #MissingMinister #HousingForAll @rtenews @NewstalkFM @IrishTimesNews @irishexaminer pic.twitter.com/BrMw86GNyI — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) August 15, 2018

After the occupation, Deputy Boyd Barrett said Minister Murphy himself would meet with the organisers next week.

It followed a protest at a number of houses in Summerhill area of the city.

Protesters had called for empty houses to come into public ownership for those affected by the housing crisis.

Deputy Boyd Barrett has addressed those gathered at the demonstration earlier: "The housing crisis is not an accident, it's not a mistake, it's not just a policy that went wrong - it is a deliberate policy to create wealth and drive up the value of property and to drive up rents".

Tomás Lynch from Dublin Central Housing Action says a number of groups involved want to be heard.

"They've agreed to meet us, we're just negotiating over the number of reps.

"We want every group who are in the original set of groups that actually started the occupation - we want every group there to be represented in that meeting".