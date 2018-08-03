Protest to be held over concerns for An Post services in Gaeltacht areas

A protest is to be held over concerns for An Post services in Gaeltacht communities.

It comes after the company announced plans to close 161 post offices around the country.

However a list of post offices closing will be issued at the end of August.

Conradh na Gaeilge has announced its members are to hold a demonstration outside the General Post Office in Dublin on Saturday at midday.

It said this is to "demonstrate their support for the protection of essential services for Gaeltacht communities."

Conradh na Gaeilge say they are seeking a meeting with An Post, with Communications Minister Denis Naughten and Gaeltacht Minister Josepha Madigan "to ensure that An Post will not end services through Irish in Gaeltacht areas".

It also wants to see that Gaeltacht communities "will not be denied essential services through Irish".



Dr Niall Comer, president of Conradh na Gaeilge says: "An Post provide an important service for rural and Gaeltacht communities, a services that makes living in these areas sustainable.

"It must be ensured that the current redundancy process being implemented by An Post will not mean that post offices in Gaeltacht areas will be closed.

"The State are obligated to provide a postal service to Gaeltacht communities and we are seeking an urgent meeting with An Post, with the Minister for Communications and with the Minister for the Gaeltacht to ensure that these obligations will be fulfilled."