Protest held in Belfast over how rape trials are conducted in Ireland

Placards and thongs were held aloft in Belfast today in solidarity with yesterday's protests in Dublin and Cork over how rape trials are conducted in Ireland.

It follows a recent case in Cork where a defence barrister asked jurors to reflect on a young woman’s lace thong in their deliberations.

The accused in the trial was unanimously found not guilty.

Sexual violence and rape victim support networks have raised concerns over the comments made during the trial.

Following yesterday's protest, up to 100 women and men gathered at Belfast City Hall at lunchtime today - with protesters taking part in chants including 'my little black dress does not mean yes'.

The 'This Is Not Consent' event was organised by a number of women's rights organisations including ROSA (Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity).

Earlier this week, Dublin TD Ruth Coppinger held up a thong in the Dáil to highlight what she said was a culture of “victim blaming.”

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018

Deputy Coppinger today said student groups are planning to hold a protest outside the Irish embassy in Dublin tomorrow over the issue.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he is “very concerned” at the way rape trials are being handled in Ireland.

In July, the Law Reform Commission called for public input into the reform of the way the criminal justice system treats complainants.