Presidential hopeful compares Donald Trump to John Wayne

A presidential hopeful has compared US President Donald Trump to film star John Wayne.

Kevin Sharkey launched the defence of Mr Trump while speaking to Carlow County Council seeking their nomination to run for Áras an Uachtaráin.

Businessman Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and former Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney also addressed the council.

Mr Sharkey spoke strongly about immigration, and was asked for his feelings about Mr Trump.

"I'm going to be honest with you: I won 50 quid on Donald Trump winning.

"And the reason was... when I saw Donald Trump I said to somebody 'Oh my God, it's John Wayne' - remember John Wayne?

"He swaggered in - 'where the broads at?' - that was John Wayne.

"Donald Trump is no more likeable or unlikable than all of the American presidents".

Mr Duffy said the spending of the president should be open to Freedom of Information requests, and that the president should only serve one term.

"I'm not sure about the second term - seven years in any job is long enough", he said.

Senator Freeman spoke again about setting up a national forum on mental health.

And denied she is a one-trick pony only dealing with that issue.

"I've been accused of being a one-trick pony on several occasions - but the trick is very, very big".