Presidential hopeful Gemma O'Doherty receives first county council backing

Gemma O'Doherty has received her first endorsement in her attempt to secure a nomination to run for President.

She was endorsed by Laois County Council on Monday morning.

In a tweet, she said she was "delighted" to have received her first official nomination.

"Thanks to all of the councillors who supported me. Laois has shown itself to be a democratic county".

pic.twitter.com/gunTEGA1sC — Gemma O'Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 24, 2018

She will later move on to Naas in Co Kildare.

She did not secure a nomination from Cork or Sligo earlier on Monday.

Donegal, Kildare and Galway county councils are left to vote.

She needs four council nominations to be on the ballot paper.

There are already several names officially in the race with President Michael D Higgins confirming he would stand for re-election - and others who have received the required number of nominations from local authorities.

Businessman Gavin Duffy joins fellow 'Dragon's Den' panelists Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey - along with Senator Joan Freeman on the ballot.

Sinn Féin has also confirmed MEP Liadh Ní Riada as its candidate.

Artist Kevin Sharkey withdrew from his attempt to secure a nomination last week.