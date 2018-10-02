President Higgins dismisses 'outrageous' and 'wrong' suggestions about €317,000 Áras fund

President Michael D Higgins has said allegations that an allowance given to him by the State was used to top up the salary of an employee are 'outrageous' and 'simply wrong'.

There has been speculation about how a €317,000 a year fund is spent, as the allowance has not been audited.

President Higgins insists that the money is used on garden parties and other functions held at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Speaking to reporters as he canvassed in Dublin today as part of his re-election bid, Michael D Higgins said he completely rejects suggestions that the allowance is being used for anything else.

He argued: "I found the suggestion that it was used for anything other than the act specified an absolutely outrageous suggestions.

"I saw one comment that I had used it to top up an employee's salary... [that is] just simply wrong, it is not true."

Questions were raised over the €317,000 allowance - which cannot be audited by the Government or the State Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) - during a hearing of the Public Accounts Committee last week.

A spokesperson for the President said the money is used to meet costs including hospitality for guests, State Dinners and the hundreds of events held at the Áras every year.