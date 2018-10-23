Presbyterian Church backing 'Yes' vote in blasphemy referendum

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland says it is backing a Yes vote in this week's blasphemy referendum.

The referendum - which is being held alongside the Presidential election on Friday - will see voters asked whether they want to remove the word 'blasphemous' from the Constitution.

If the proposal passes, the Oireachtas will be able to change the law so blasphemy is no longer considered a criminal offence.

In a statement today, the Presbyterian Church has joined a number of other religious denominations in suggesting the current law is 'obsolete'.

General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Trevor Gribben, observed: "We encourage church members to consider matters before the them prayerfully and with great care and then to vote in accordance with their conscience, as the Church does not direct members in how to vote.

“Like other denominations who have stated their position publicly, we also acknowledge that the current reference to blasphemy in the Constitution is largely obsolete and may give rise to concern because of the way such measures have been used to justify violence and oppression against minorities in other parts of the world."

Colum Kenny, Emeritus Professor at Dublin City University, is among those advocating a No vote on Friday - saying he believes the Government is 'playing with fire'.

Speaking on the Hard Shoulder, he argued: "No use comes from voting Yes in this referendum, but harm may come. That's why I think you should vote No.

"The harm is it sends a signal to people that it's open season for hate speech."

He added: "I think the Constitution shouldn't be toyed with, and I don't think people should give the Government a lazy, political win."