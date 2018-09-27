'Postman Pat' and 'Rosie and Jim' creator John Cunliffe dies

John Cunliffe, the creator of children's characters 'Postman Pat' and 'Rosie and Jim', has died.

The author's agents David Higham confirmed the news following a death notice and poignant obituary in his local paper.

"Left his Ilkley home in a deluge of rain on Thursday, September 20, never to return," the obituary in the Ilkley Gazette reads.

"Even the skies wept for John the gifted creator of 'Postman Pat', 'Rosie and Jim' and author of many earlier published collections of poetry and picture story books for children.

"John's last poetry collection, significantly entitled 'Dare You Go', has now come to fruition for John has dared to go and he has gone."

Best known for 'Postman Pat' and 'Rosie and Jim', Mr Cunliffe was the author of about 190 books for young children, including five volumes of poetry, as well as picture books and collections of stories.

His creations were loved by generations of children, who grew up on the tales of Pat and his black and white cat, Jess, in the fictional village of Greendale.

He also appeared in 'Rosie and Jim' as the pair's boat driver, who they referred to as "Fizzgog".

Before becoming a full-time writer, Mr Cunliffe worked as a librarian and a teacher.

His first book, Farmer Barnes Buys A Pig, was published in 1964.

Mr Cunliffe leaves his wife Sylvia and son Edward.