Post mortem underway on man who died after suspected Dublin assault

Gardaí are due to hold a press briefing this afternoon after man died in hospital after being found injured yesterday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght, Dublin shortly before 8.00am on Friday morning.

He was discovered by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

The man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he later passed away.

A post mortem examination is currently underway, however it is believed the man was badly assaulted.

Gardaí are holding a public briefing on the matter this afternoon.

Investigators have urged anyone with any information to contact Tallaght garda station 01-6666-000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.