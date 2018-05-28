Post mortem to take place after man's body discovered in Co Mayo

A post mortem is due to take place today on the body of a man found in an apartment in Charlestown in Co Mayo.

The body is believed to be that of a Polish national in his 50s who had been living in the area for some time.

Local people raised the alarm after becoming concerned the man had not been seen in recent days.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital.

The State Pathologist has been notified, and a post mortem will take place later today.

Gardaí say that this stage they are keeping an open mind in relation to the circumstances of his death.

The course of the investigation is due to be determined by the results of today's post mortem.