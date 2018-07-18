Portrait of Constance Markievicz to be presented to Westminster

The first woman elected to London's House of Commons, Constance Markievicz, is to be honoured there on Wednesday.

She was elected in the general election of 1918. However as a member of Sinn Féin, she did not take her seat.

She was the first Irish woman MP, one of the first female cabinet ministers in the world and Minister for Labour in governments set up by the Dáil between 1919 and 1922.

She passed away in 1927.

The BBC says her portrait, donated by the Dáil, is to be received by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Born Constance Georgine Gore Booth in Lissadell, Co Sligo she is most famous for her leadership role in the Easter Rising of 1916 and the subsequent revolutionary struggle for freedom in Ireland.

Constance Markievicz | Image via @glasnevinmuseum on Twitter

She went to London and enrolled in the Slade School of Art.

At 25, she went to Paris to continue her studies and met and married Casimir Dunin-Markievicz.

Their only child, Maeve Allys, was born in Lissadell in 1901.

Her political activities continued and she was also active in helping the poor of Dublin.

Madame de Markievicz, as she was called, had established and operated a soup kitchen from the headquarters of the ITGWU at Liberty Hall during the 1913 Lockout.

She collected and delivered bags of turf, which she brought into Dublin in her car from the Dublin Mountains.

Constance became a commissioned officer in the Irish Citizen Army, and was involved in the planning of the 1916 Rising.

Her notebook, recording the planned manoeuvres, is now on display in Lissadell.

Constance Markievicz is pictured with Eamon de Valera | Image: lissadellhouse.com

She fought in St Stephen's Green and retreated to the College of Surgeons, where she eventually surrendered.

She was sentenced to death for her part in the Rising, which was commuted to life imprisonment because of her gender.

Constance was released from Ailsbury Gaol in England in 1917 following a general amnesty.

However she served a further five terms of imprisonment during The Troubles.

In March 1926 Eamon de Valera called an extraordinary meeting of Sinn Féin to discuss the future of the party. Failing to achieve agreement, he resigned as leader of and established Fianna Fáil. Its inaugural meeting was held in La Scala theatre in Dublin. Among the founding members were Seán Lemass, Gerry Boland, Countess Markievicz and Frank Aiken. Image: Facebook/Countess Markievicz School

In June 1927 Markievicz fell seriously ill and was admitted to a public ward in Sir Patrick Dun's Hospital with peritonitis.

Despite having surgery, she died at 1:25am on the morning of July 15th, 1927.

Some 300,000 people attended her funeral to pay tribute to her.

Eamon de Valera, with whom she founded Fianna Fáil, delivered the funeral oration.