Pope Francis orders investigation into sexual harassment allegations against US bishop

Pope Francis has ordered a US archbishop to carry out an investigation after allegations that a US bishop sexually harassed adults.

The Pontiff earlier accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Bransfield from his role in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia.

Archbishop of Baltimore William Lori will run the diocese until a replacement is found, and will also lead an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

In a statement, Archbishop Lori said: “My primary concern is for the care and support of the priests and people of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at this difficult time.

“I further pledge to conduct a thorough investigation in search of the truth into the troubling allegations against Bishop Bransfield and to work closely with the clergy, religious and lay leaders of the diocese until the appointment of a new bishop."

A number of major scandals have hit the Catholic Church in the US in recent months.

Earlier this year, a major investigation in Pennsylvania that alleged 301 priests in the state sexually abused children while serving in active ministry.

Separately, 88-year-old Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigned in July over allegations of sexual abuse against a 16-year-old boy.

A number of senior US Church officials met with Pope Francis at the Vatican today to discuss the issue of clerical sex abuse.

Speaking after the meeting, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said they had a "lengthy, fruitful, and good exchange" about the issue.

"We look forward to actively continuing our discernment together identifying the most effective next steps," he added.