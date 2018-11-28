Politicians aiming to question John Delaney over FAI governance

FAI chief executive John Delaney is to be invited before an Oireachtas committee to discuss the organisation’s finances and governance.

The Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport this afternoon agreed to write to the Irish football executive, asking him to appear before TDs and Senators.

The idea was put forward by Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy – who also called for League of Ireland officials to attend.

Deputy Murphy said the session would discuss the governance and strategies of the FAI as well as the challenges facing Irish football domestically and internationally.

She said the invitations should be sent in light of reports of the salaries paid to Mr Delaney and former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill.

The committee agreed to invite Mr Delaney alongside FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin and National Lead Executive Eamon Naughton.

The meeting is likely to happen in the New Year.

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney and new Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, 25-11-2018. Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

O’Neill stepped down as Ireland manager last week following a string of poor results for the senior side.

He has since been replaced by former Ipswich and Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, with former Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny due to take over in 2020.