Police warn Brexit could see increase in organised crime

Gardaí and the PSNI are warning that Brexit could lead to an increase in organised crime along the border.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan are attending the annual Cross-Border Conference on Organised Crime today.

There is no suggestion that organised crime has increased in the border region in recent years – however a joint assessment by the Gardaí and PSNI has warned that this could change post-Brexit.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Harris warned that whatever happens after the UK leaves the EU – legislation must be put in place to ensure the two policing services can continue to work together.

“We do require the legal underpinnings which allow us to share information – vehicles like the European Arrest warrant.

“All of those are important on the island of Ireland in terms of keeping people safe and the policing service that we provide.

“But we will be redoubling our efforts around the cross-border strategy.”

Terror threat

He also warned that dissident republicans may attempt to use any return to a hard border to drum up support.

"Well what we have to work at is to make sure that in effect we don’t create the emotional drivers which they would try to tag on to in terms of driving a terrorist campaign,” he said.

“It is something that they may wish to rally around – undoubtedly they will try to do that.

“But we have to make sure, certainly as policing organisations, that we don’t create any form of emotional driver that they will want to tie in to.”

The Justice Minister says he stopped briefly at the border today on his way to Co. Down.



He struggled to find it due to its invisibility.



He wants to ensure that it remains that way as Brexit negotiations reach “the small print” pic.twitter.com/YlKrK1su2z — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) November 7, 2018

Hard border

Minister Flanagan said Europe will reject any Brexit proposal that opens the door to a return to a hard border.

“I am confident that there is a high degree of support right across the EU for the Irish priorities,” he said.

“I stopped briefly at the border about an hour ago to peruse the invisibility of that border.

“I want to ensure that post-Brexit – irrespective of the form that Brexit takes – that the border between north and south will be invisible.”

Co-operation

He said the Government remains committed to ensuring “very close north-south co-operation” when it comes to policing and criminal justice.

“I am keenly aware of the threat posed by criminals who seek to exploit the border,” he said.

“This conference provides a timely and important forum for key stakeholders on both sides of the border to work together, exchange information and ultimately ensure that we effectively protect the safety of the people on this island.”

Legislation

The PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin also called for legislation to ensure the two police forces can continue to co-operate post-Brexit.

“We benefit from a range of tools in our toolbox – European Arrest Warrants is the one that people most often talk about.

“But access to criminal record; the ability to share intelligence [are others].

“Whatever happens after Brexit at the end of March, we want the capacity and the capability to do the same thing.”

The 'Shared Problems, Shared Solutions' policing conference will continue tomorrow.