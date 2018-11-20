Police officer stabbed in central Brussels

A police officer has been stabbed in central Brussels.

It happened outside a police station near the city's Grand Place at around 5:30am local time.

Belgium's interior minister Jan Jambon said the policeman's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspected attacker has been shot, and his condition are also not believed to be life-threatening.

Mr Jambon described the knife attack as a 'cowardly act against police'.

Investigations into the motivation for the attack are ongoing.