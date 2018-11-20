Police officer stabbed in central Brussels

The officer's injuries are not believed to be life threatening
A police officer has been stabbed in central Brussels.
It happened outside a police station near the city's Grand Place at around 5:30am local time.
Belgium's interior minister Jan Jambon said the policeman's injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspected attacker has been shot, and his condition are also not believed to be life-threatening.
Mr Jambon described the knife attack as a 'cowardly act against police'.
Investigations into the motivation for the attack are ongoing.