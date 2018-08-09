Police dog accidentally overdoes on contraband heroin in jail

A US police dog has been saved, after being exposed to heroin during a search.

The K9 Abbie and her handler, Deputy Eliseo Ramos, were conducting a search on Tuesday for contraband at Clackamas County Jail in Oregon.

The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd dog drew attention to smuggled heroin on top of a hygiene container under a table.

But during the search the container spilled over, and Abbie was exposed to the heroin.

Image: Facebook/Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

She began showing signs of drug exposure - including excessive saliva, rapid head shaking and rapid blinking.

Fortunately, a special narcan kit for dogs was nearby and administered nasally to her.

Image: Facebook/Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Narcan contains nalaxone: a reversal drug for overdoses on opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the K9 team was recently able to purchase six of these kits "thanks to generous public donations".

The dosage successfully stabilised Abbie, and she was transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

She was held overnight for observation, and released on Wednesday morning.

Image: Facebook/Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Two-year-old Abbie was born in The Netherlands, speaks Dutch and her favourite toy is a tennis ball - according to a police department profile.