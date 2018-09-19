National Ploughing Championships cancelled as Storm Ali batters the country

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled as Storm Ali continues to batter the country.

The event in County Offaly was twice delayed this morning before the decision was taken to cancel.

Organisers thanked the public for their understanding and said further updates will be released later today.

It is the first time the farming festival has been cancelled of extreme weather.

It has only ever been completely called off once - due to the outbreak of Foot and Moth disease in 2001.

It did open its doors a week late in 1965 - as snowy weather took hold of the country.

Organisers say this morning's delays were for health and safety reasons, with sustained wind speeds of 65 and 80 kph with gusts of between 110kph and 130kph forecast.

They said the structures on the site itself are sound, however the decision was taken to delay opening as an extra precautionary measure.

Update 11.40: Exhibition arena to remain closed today(Wed, Day2) of ##Ploughing18 further updates later. We thank the public for their understanding. — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 19, 2018

Around 140,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as the winds rip through the country.

Dozens of flights arriving into and departing from Dublin Airport are also cancelled or delayed - with disruption also expected at Cork and Shannon.

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads with the Road Safety Authority urging drivers to "check local weather and traffic conditions" before setting out on a trip."

People waiting outside the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co. Offaly waiting to see if gates will open. Final decision due at 12 pic.twitter.com/WF3HuDWLRH — Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) September 19, 2018

More than 97,000 people attended the first day of the National Ploughing Championships yesterday.

Several cabinet ministers along with the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin were due to attend.

The delayed start had already forced the Taoiseach to cancel his attendance, as he is travelling to a meeting of EU leaders in Austria.

Reporting from Stephanie Rohan ...