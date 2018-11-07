Plaque to be unveiled to commemorate Dublin Beatles concert

A plaque is being unveiled in Dublin city centre to remember a Beatles concert on this day 55 years ago.

The plaque will be at Arnotts department store on Middle Abbey Street.

It is being unveiled by Dublin's Lord Mayor Nial Ring.

The Beatles appeared in concert here on just one occasion, with two performances at what was then the Adelphi Cinema.

The plaque waits to be unveiled on Dublin's Middle Abbey Street | Image: Jesse Brennan

They were seen by a capacity crowd of more than 2,300 people.

The date was part of their 1963 Autumn Tour.

They flew from London to Dublin Airport and were interviwed by Frank Hall from RTÉ.

He talked to the four band members about their hair, the Liverpool sound, success, and their Irish backgrounds.

They were taken to the Gresham Hotel.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Mary Freehill, who proposed the idea over a year ago, said: "It's an important occasion to commemorate.

"That time back in the 1960's this was such an exciting event and a breakthrough in music".