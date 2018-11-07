Plaque to be unveiled to commemorate Dublin Beatles concert

The band played just one concert in Ireland

News
Plaque to be unveiled to commemorate Dublin Beatles concert

The Beatles (left to right) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison in 1963 | Image: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

A plaque is being unveiled in Dublin city centre to remember a Beatles concert on this day 55 years ago.

The plaque will be at Arnotts department store on Middle Abbey Street.

It is being unveiled by Dublin's Lord Mayor Nial Ring.

The Beatles appeared in concert here on just one occasion, with two performances at what was then the Adelphi Cinema.

The plaque waits to be unveiled on Dublin's Middle Abbey Street | Image: Jesse Brennan

They were seen by a capacity crowd of more than 2,300 people.

The date was part of their 1963 Autumn Tour.

They flew from London to Dublin Airport and were interviwed by Frank Hall from RTÉ.

He talked to the four band members about their hair, the Liverpool sound, success, and their Irish backgrounds.

They were taken to the Gresham Hotel.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Mary Freehill, who proposed the idea over a year ago, said: "It's an important occasion to commemorate.

"That time back in the 1960's this was such an exciting event and a breakthrough in music".


4 Related articles
WATCH: Paul McCartney performs 'A Hard Day's Night' for the first time in over 50 years

WATCH: Paul McCartney performs 'A Hard Day's Night' for the first time in over 50 years

The Beatles played for over 24 million hours in first 100 days on Spotify

The Beatles played for over 24 million hours in first 100 days on Spotify

Paul McCartney moves to reclaim Beatles rights

Paul McCartney moves to reclaim Beatles rights

Paul or John... which Beatle made Sir George Martin "swell with pride"?

Paul or John... which Beatle made Sir George Martin "swell with pride"?