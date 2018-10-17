Plans for pedestrian plaza at Dublin's College Green rejected

An Bord Pleanála has refused plans for a pedestrian plaza at College Green in Dublin city centre over traffic concerns.

A development had been proposed for a civic plaza on an overall site of 13,960 square metres.

It would have ran for the full area of College Green and Foster Place to the south and west of the Bank of Ireland and immediately west of Trinity College.

It would have meant the removal of an existing structure incorporating a central taxi rank and street trees.

Traffic management measures were also proposed - including the removal of east-west traffic from College Green.

Bus stops on College Green and Dame Street would also have been removed and relocated.

A new pedestrian crossing was also proposed between the plaza to Trinity College entrance gates.

An aerial view of proposed plans for a plaza on Dublin's College Green | Image: Dublin City Council

'Likely negative impacts'

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála said while the project would produce "a quality public realm that would significantly enhance the amenity and attractiveness of this city centre location", it was not satisfied with the traffic analysis carried out.

The board said uncertainty "but likely significantly negative impacts for bus transport", in the light of the scale of re-routing of buses proposed, was also a factor.

It also cited the "critical importance of bus transport to the city, and its future role in facilitating modal shift from public car usage".

It also found unresolved capacity issues on the Quays - in relation to their capacity to accommodate the scale of bus re-routing proposed.

While it also said there was a failure to demonstrate that existing footpaths on both sides of the Quays "have the capacity to accommodate the increased numbers of pedestrians that would be re-directed onto the Quays as a result of bus re-routing".

Business group DublinTown said it still believes there is a "significant opportunity" to create a well-managed, world class civic space in Dublin city centre.

"We still support the idea of a plaza in principle but there is a need for greater coordination for planning around traffic interventions which also need to be clearly communicated to and understood by the wider public as part of a city-wide overall plan", it added.

While Dublin Chamber said it was unsurprised by the decision - but challenged planners to come up with a fresh proposal that will allow for a plaza to become a reality.