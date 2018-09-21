Planned demolition of West Bank village 'ethnic cleansing', says chief Palestinian negotiator

The Palestinian chief negotiator says the planned demolition of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank amounts to "ethnic cleansing".

Saeb Erekat spoke as Israel's Supreme Court ruled the community of Khan Al Ahmar - which is home to 180 people - should be evacuated and destroyed.

The decision followed years of legal wrangling.

Israel claims the village does not have proper building permits but the Palestinians claim the demolition is to make way for new Israeli settlements.

There is no doubt that Khan Al Ahmar is in a strategic location. It stands on the main road between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

The area is known as 'E1' and the Palestinian Authority says if Israel creates new "facts on the ground" there the West Bank will be cut off from East Jerusalem - the place they hope to make the capital of a future state.

Saeb Erekat says it is part of a bigger plan to create an 'apartheid state'.

He told Sky News: "Actually these Bedouins were evicted once from Beersheba by the Israelis for the same reason and now after the nationality law, which gave Jews only the right of self-determination from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean.

"They will begin a policy of ethnic cleansing and that's what Khan Al Amour is all about."

The inhabitants of the village say they were frightened for the future.

Israel has offered them alternative accommodation - but they say it is not suitable for their way of life and it is situated next to a rubbish dump.

Palestinians protesters fly national flags and chant anti-Israel slogans in the West Bank hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar | Image: Majdi Mohammed/AP/Press Association Images

Abu Youseff Dahook has lived in the area for decades. He fears his home will soon be gone.

He says: "I think they will destroy it at any minute. The occupier is not listening to the UN or the EU.

"The Americans support them in every way. That's why the Israelis do whatever they want in the Middle East."

He fears the bulldozers and the army will arrive at any time.

But he says he and the other villagers will peacefully resist to save the place they call home.

The village has now become a symbol of a wider struggle attracting activists from around the world.

They claim the demolition is part of a plan to kill off the two-state solution.

There have already been protests and scuffles at the site after Israel's security forces arrived with bulldozers.

Karel van Oosterom (centre) is flanked by other EU members of the Security Council in New York | Image: © United Nations

The European Union has called on Israel to stop.

It opposes the destruction of the village, claiming it would be a grave breach of international humanitarian law.

Karel van Oosterom, Netherlands representative to the United Nations, delievered a statement on behalf of all European members of the UN Security Council.

Speaking in New York, he said: "Today, we want to underline our position on the planned demolition of Khan al-Ahmar.

"We, as member states of the European Union and the European Union as such, have repeatedly stated our long-standing position on Israel's settlement policy, illegal under international law, as reconfirmed by Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016), and actions taken in that context, including the demolitions of Palestinian communities and possible forced transfers of population.

"The community of Khan al-Ahmar is located in a sensitive location in Area C, of strategic importance for preserving the contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

"As repeatedly stressed, the consequences of a demolition of this community and the displacement of its residents, including children, would be very serious and would severely threaten the viability of the two-state solution and undermine prospects for peace.

"We therefore call upon the Israeli authorities to reconsider their decision to demolish Khan al-Ahmar.

"We, as member states of the European Union, will not give up on a negotiated two-state solution with Jerusalem as future capital of both states.

"Continued engagement on the ground is needed, in support of building a viable Palestinian state.

"Including in support of the essential work that UNRWA is doing, and in support of projects that keep the perspective of a two-state solution alive."

Additional reporting: Jack Quann