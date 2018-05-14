Plane Crash Described As Dark Day For Offaly

The death of a 7 year old boy and a pilot in a plane crash is being described as a dark day for Offaly.

Efforts are continuing to remove the wreckage of the aircraft from bogland just outside Edenderry.

Air crash investigators remain at the scene this evening to try and piece together how the plane came down shortly after 16 parachutists jumped.

The Irish Parachute Club says it’s deeply saddened and its thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

Chairman of Offaly County Council, Liam Quinn, says it's a tragedy for all involved adding "that people are particularly, sad it's a very sad day, the fact that there's a young boy involved makes it all the worse".