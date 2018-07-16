Pick yourself up and awaken your soul this September

As the relentless hustle and bustle of the modern world continues to gather speed, our health and wellbeing are being challenged like never before.

Ireland's leading minds in health, happiness and performance - including Brent Pope, Kathryn Thomas, Alison Canavan, Síle Seoige and Dr Clare Kambamettu - are coming together for a new event that will give you the tools you need to achieve balance in the noise and distraction of daily life.

Soul Space is a unique one-day experience that recognises that wellbeing goes deeper than calories and carbs and beyond physical fitness.

The event will challenge the stigmas surrounding stress, anxiety and mental health and open up an honest conversation about the true meaning of wellbeing in modern Ireland.

Set in the stunning surrounds of Claregalway castle on Ireland’s west coast, Soul Space features workshops, talks and conversations from speakers chosen for their expertise and experience across medicine, psychology, performance and wellbeing.

Broadcaster, entrepreneur and sportsman Brent Pope

The event is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Gerry Hussey and Miriam Kerins Hussey – both of whom have been at the forefront of Ireland’s health and performance industry for over 20 years.

Bringing the couple’s vibrant and innovative approach to health and wellbeing to life; the event will cut through the noise – and delve deeper into the heart of human experience.

“The insightful topics at Soul Space will be a source of human openness, light and genuine support,” said Gerry Hussey.

“I promise we will deliver something very special that speaks to the hearts of individuals and communities.”

Radio and television presenter Síle Seoige

'Soul Space' provides a platform to energise your body, awaken your mind and inspire your spirit.

Guests will:

Learn to heal and refocus the mind to unlock your true potential

Understand, adapt and stand up to anxiety and stress

Awaken your best self through guided yoga, meditation and mindfulness

Learn to nourish the mind and body and explore your relationship with food

Discover, explore and enhance the relationships you have with yourself and with others

Ignite powerful conversations with leading minds in health, wellness, sport and performance

The inaugural experience runs from 9am to 6pm on September 22nd, in the beautiful grounds of Claregalway Castle in County Galway.

Situated just 20 minutes outside of Galway City, there are direct buses to the venue from Dublin, Limerick and Galway.

For those that wish to truly immerse themselves in the experience, The Clayton Hotel Galway, The Maldron Sandyroad and The Maldron Oranmore are offering special rates to all of the guests.

You can find all you need to know at soulspace.ie and the last wave of tickets is available here.

Follow Soul Space on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all the latest updates.