Photos Of Children In Cages At US Border Emerge

Pictures have emerged of migrant children being held in cages at a U.S. detention facility after they were separated from their parents at the border.

President Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy is being widely criticised - including by the First Lady Melania.

Reporters who toured the facility said one cage had 20 children inside.

A young girl is given some soup at a migration centre in Texas

Mr Trump's defended the policy - saying the only way is to get tough,

"The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility - it won't be.

You look at what's happening in Europe, you look at what's happening in other places.

We can't allow that to happen to the United States not on my watch."

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018