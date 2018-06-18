Photos Of Children In Cages At US Border Emerge

Trump remains defiant as the detention of children is widely criticised

News
US Border cages

Pictures have emerged of migrant children being held in cages at a U.S. detention facility after they were separated from their parents at the border.

President Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy is being widely criticised - including by the First Lady Melania.

Reporters who toured the facility said one cage had 20 children inside.

A young girl is given some soup at a migration centre in Texas

Mr Trump's defended the policy - saying the only way is to get tough,

"The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility - it won't be.

You look at what's happening in Europe, you look at what's happening in other places.

We can't allow that to happen to the United States not on my watch."

 