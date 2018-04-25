Pharmaceutical services company to create 120 new jobs

An international pharmaceutical services company is set to create 120 new Irish jobs over the coming years.

PCI Pharma Services (PCI) has opened a new high containment packaging facility in Drogheda, County Louth.

IDA Ireland has said the new facility will lead to the creation of over 70 new jobs over the next five years.

A further 50 will be created at the company’s facility in Stamullen, County Meath.

Proud to Announce...



The launch of our new High Containment Packaging Facility at Ireland! A big Thankyou to @IDAIRELAND for your support!#PharmaFutures #InvestInIreland🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/qyo9Zfhhfx — PCI Pharma Services (@PCI_Social) April 25, 2018

This afternoon, the Business Minister Heather Humphreys welcomed the opening of the new facility which she said, “will result in over 70 highly skilled new jobs being brought to the town.”

“This is a great vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer, especially in a regional location,” she said.

“It will provide additional facilities and services for our thriving pharmaceutical sector.”

Senator Ged Nash officially opening our new facility in Louth pic.twitter.com/GhQFsQFtbV — PCI Pharma Services (@PCI_Social) April 25, 2018

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the announcement was “excellent news.”

“It will add to the growing cluster of life sciences companies in Ireland,” he said.

“The availability of this range of clinical and pharmaceutical services will increase the attractiveness of Ireland as an international base for early stage speciality Biopharma companies.

“It is also proof that Ireland is viewed as an attractive location in Europe for global companies seeking to provide stability around the evolving Brexit situation.”

PCI has already expanded its Irish operations by 30 people since the company acquired Millmount Healthcare last year.