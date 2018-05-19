Petrol bomb 'partially explodes' after being thrown at house in Antrim

Police in the North are investigating an arson attack after a petrol bomb partially exploded outside a house in Antrim last night.

The incident happened at a house in the Parkhall road area at around 11.30pm

Police believe a a large stone initially smashed a downstairs window before the petrol bomb was thrown.

The bomb hit a window, causing smoke and scorch damage to a window frame and outside wall.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Miller said: “Two men, who were in the living room of the house at the time of the incident, were left shocked but uninjured.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and are following a number of lines of enquiry."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.