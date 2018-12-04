Peter McVerry Trust worked with highest number people in its history last year

The Peter McVerry Trust says 2017 saw it work with the highest number people in its 34-year history.

The annual report from the housing and homeless charity shows it increased its housing stock by 17%, and worked with 4,971 people.

The charity also revealed that it opened seven new homeless services in 2017 - including five family hubs.

It was operating in eight counties across Ireland.

The report coincides with the launch of 13 new social housing units in Dublin city centre.

The units, which will provide housing for people who have been impacted by homelessness, have been delivered in partnership with the Housing Agency and Dublin City Council.

The official opening was performed by Minister of State for Housing Damien English.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said: "We are absolutely delighted to launch these new apartments.

"It is always a great day to be in a position to hand over a set of keys to a new tenant knowing that they have left homelessness behind for good.

"Everyone who is allocated one of these new units will receive ongoing, professional support from our Housing with Supports team.

"That team will ensure that the new home is the first step for people and families in their journey back to education, training or employment or simply a happier life."

One of the new housing units opened in Dublin | Image: Peter McVerry Trust

"These 13 units launched today have been secured through our partnership with the Housing Agency, who have helped us to bring back these long-term vacant units as part of their €70m rolling fund, to acquire and then sell on units to approved housing bodies."

The project was also backed by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and Dublin City Council.

Mr Doyle also said this would be one of a number of new developments the charity will deliver in the next three months.

It will open other new social housing developments in Dublin and other areas.