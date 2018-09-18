Peter Casey secures backing from Limerick City and County Council in Áras race

Businessman Peter Casey has won the backing of Limerick City and County Council in his bid for the Presidency.

He was proposed by the Fianna Fáil leader on the council, Michael Collins, and seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Michael Sheehan.

Gemma O'Doherty was proposed by John Loftus and seconded by Independent Councillor John Gilligan.

Ms O'Doherty also received a third vote from barrister and Independent Councillor Emmet O'Brien.

Mr Casey also secured support from two local councils on Monday.

This means he requires one more to back him to secure a place on the ballot paper next month.

He received support from Kerry and Clare County Councils.

Artist Kevin Sharkey withdrew from his attempt to secure a presidential nomination on Sunday, after failing to receive any support.

There are already four names officially in the race after President Michael D Higgins confirmed he would stand for re-election - and three others received the required number of nominations from local authorities.

Businessman Gavin Duffy secured his fourth nomination on Friday, joining fellow 'Dragon's Den' panellist Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman on the ballot.

Sinn Féin has also confirmed MEP Liadh Ní Riada as its candidate.