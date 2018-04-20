Pet owners warned against leaving animals in cars

Pet owners are being warned not to leave their dogs unattended in cars.

The DSPCA has warned that people can get caught out by the sudden change in the weather.

Spokesperson Gillian Bird said temperatures inside a parked car can skyrocket in minutes - and opening a window often doesn't help.

"One of the big problems is when you think it is only going to be two minutes, it is only going to be five minutes I am leaving the dog," she said.

"Just because the windows are open, it doesn't mean that the ventilation and the air is coming through.

"Two minutes can certainly lead to five minutes, can lead to 10 minutes, can lead to 15 minutes and you can end up coming back to a dog that is suffering from heat exhaustion and stress from being left in a very hot environment."

She said the risk is not limited to cars, and urged pet-owners to take care with "conservatories, greenhouses" or anywhere there is a "lot of glass and there is very little ventilation."