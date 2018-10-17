Pedestrian struck by a truck and killed in Cork city

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a truck in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí said the accident happened on the North City Link Road close to the Assumption Road Junction at around 10am this morning.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the North City Link Road at Blackpool.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.