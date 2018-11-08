Paul Williams announces he is leaving Newstalk Breakfast

Paul Williams has announced that he has decided to step down as co-anchor of the Newstalk Breakfast programme.

Paul Williams said: "After more than two years being part of the country's morning commute, I recently made the tough decision to leave Newstalk Breakfast.

"It has been a great experience and I want to thank the team for producing such a great show.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time and will miss it, although I will not miss the early alarm clock calls."

Paul will continue to write newspaper columns and books, whilst also presenting and producing TV programmes and being a regular contributor to Newstalk shows.

Patricia Monahan, managing editor of Newstalk, said: "I would like to sincerely thank Paul for his contribution to the station over the last two years and wish him the very best in the future."

Paul will present his last show on Friday November 9th, and Newstalk will announce his replacement in due course.