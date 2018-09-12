Pat Kenny signs new two-year contract with Newstalk

Newstalk has today announced that Pat Kenny has agreed a new two year contract with the station.

The broadcaster is set to continue hosting The Pat Kenny Show every weekday from 9am to 12pm.

In the latest JNLR figures published in July, the show reached an all-time high listenership of 152,000.

Speaking about the announcement, Pat Kenny said: “For the past five years, the show has examined the main issues in Ireland and around the world and I am looking forward to providing the same forensic analysis and insight for our listeners in the future.

“At Newstalk, I am lucky to have a brilliant, dynamic team behind me and we will strive to continue making fresh and compelling radio.

“It has been an eventful and exciting five years at Newstalk, which has flown past.

“The team has put together a show of the highest quality, and their success has been mirrored in great listenership figures.

“I look forward to more radio adventures and bringing the Newstalk audience the latest news and insights.”

Speaking about today’s announcement, Newstalk Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said: “Since joining Newstalk, Pat has shown why he is one of Ireland’s most respected broadcasters.”

“With a presidential election, the on-going Brexit negotiations and a possible general election all in sight, listeners can look forward to hearing Pat’s expertise and knowledge in dealing with these issues and more.”