Passport Office officials to appear before Oireachtas committee over delays

Officials from the Passport Office are appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

They are to be asked to explain what is behind delays in processing applications.

The committee chairman Seán Fleming says it will also be "keen" to discuss passport and visa consular fees, which make up the bulk of receipts.

In 2016, passport application fees amounted to €46.7m.

The PAC is examining the management and efficiency of the Passport Office, as well as processing times for applications.

"The committee will be interested to see if the Passport Office is meeting its own targets in respect of processing times", Mr Fleming says.

Ireland's aid programme will also be on the agenda.

In 2016, Irish assistance totalled €724m.

The PAC will question the department on the control systems in place to ensure that once money leaves Ireland, it is not subject to fraud and corruption.