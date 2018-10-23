'Partial remains' identified as belonging to man missing since 2000

Gardaí in County Limerick say 'partial remains' discovered in County Clare have been identified as belonging to a Limerick man who has been missing for 18 years.

Investigators have now begun a "complete review" of all the circumstances surrounding the disappearance Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan from Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick'

Mr Shanahan was last seen on Friday February 11th 2000.

Investigators said he finished work at Dell in Castletroy and went out to Coopers Bar on St Joseph’s Street. He was last seen walking on Old School House Lane, which connects with Barrington Street.

A CCTV image showing Aengus Shanahan | Image: An Garda Síochána

In October of 2001, ‘partial remains’ were discovered at Quay Island in Bunratty, Co Clare.

Gardaí said developments in DNA technologies in the years since have allowed them to confirm that the remains belong to Mr Shanahan.

The remains consisted of foot bone fragments and investigators are continuing to treat the incident as a missing person’s case.

Gardaí said investigators at Roxboro Road in Limerick city have carried out “extensive enquiries since Aengus was reported missing, including several media appeals for information and appeals made on Crimecall/ Crimeline over the 18 years.”

Mr Shanahan’s family have been informed of the DNA results and a family liaison officer has kept in contact with them throughout the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information to contact them.