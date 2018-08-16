Part of man's ear cut off in Dublin's south inner city

A man has had part of his ear cut off in an attack in Dublin's south inner city.

Gardaí in Kilmainham are investigating after the man was attacked at the Basin Street flats in Dublin 8.

The 39-year-old was set upon with a machete-type blade, which was used to cut off a part of his ear.

He has also been treated in hospital for hand injuries from the attack on Monday.

It's the second such case being investigated by detectives in the south inner city.

Earlier this month, a man had part of his ear cut off in a knife attack less than 2 kilometres away at Whitefriar Gardens.

Gardaí do not believe the two assaults are linked.