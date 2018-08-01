Part of human ear found in Dublin's south inner city

Part of a human ear has been found in Dublin's south inner city.

This alarm was raised at around 9.45am at a block of flats at Whitefriar Gardens in Dublin 8.

Gardaí have confirmed part of a human ear was found.

The area has been sealed off, and the ear has been taken for a forensic examination.

Locals said somebody may have been stabbed, but details remain unclear.

Detectives say their investigations are ongoing.

Anybody with information is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-666-9400.