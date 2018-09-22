Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to arrive for Irish visit today

He's set to meet the President, Taoiseach and Tánaiste during the short visit here

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas. Picture by: Apaydin Alain/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is arriving in Dublin for a short visit today.

President Abbas will visit President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, before meetings with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Minister Coveney invited President Abbas to Ireland when they met in the West Bank earlier this year.

Mr Abbas met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday.

The Irish stopover comes as the Palestinian leader travels to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to reports, Abbas is set to tell the UN to either save the two-state solution for peace in the Middle East or 'bury it'.

Tension between the US and Palestine have increased over the last year, in the wake of the controversial decision by the Trump administration to move the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

The US was widely condemned for its 'dangerous' recent decision to cut funding to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.


