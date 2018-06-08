Paddy Jackson signs for French rugby club Perpignan

It comes after he had his contract revoked by IRFU and Ulster Rugby earlier this year

Paddy Jackson. Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson has signed with French club Perpignan.

The club - known as USA Perpignan - announced this morning that Jackson has signed a two-season deal.

The team was recently promoted to the French Top 14 following several years in a lower league.

Perpignan's Christian Lanta said Jackson "knows how to put his individual qualities at the service of the team".

In April, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding following an 'in-depth review'.

Earlier this year, the two men were found not guilty of rape following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr Jackson was also cleared of sexual assault.

Olding has since signed with French club Brive.


