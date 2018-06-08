Paddy Jackson signs for French rugby club Perpignan

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson has signed with French club Perpignan.

The club - known as USA Perpignan - announced this morning that Jackson has signed a two-season deal.

The team was recently promoted to the French Top 14 following several years in a lower league.

??SIGNATURE OFFICIELLE ??



Le Président, @F_Riviere , a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature officielle pour 2 saisons du demi d'ouverture, PADDY JACKSON. https://t.co/qbVnEkosWH#GENERATIONUSAP pic.twitter.com/Du2G66m4pb — Usap (@usap_officiel) June 8, 2018

Perpignan's Christian Lanta said Jackson "knows how to put his individual qualities at the service of the team".

In April, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding following an 'in-depth review'.

Earlier this year, the two men were found not guilty of rape following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr Jackson was also cleared of sexual assault.

Olding has since signed with French club Brive.