Paddy Jackson attempting to recover legal costs from Belfast rape trial

It has been revealed Irish rugby star Paddy Jackson is trying to recover legal costs from his rape trial.

The 26-year-old was acquitted of rape and sexual assault in Belfast last month.

Mr Jackson is now seeking to retrieve all or some of the money spent on representation during the nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

His legal costs are expected to be well in excess of stg£100,000 (€115,608).

Lawyers are expected to make an application to recover the costs from Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

This latest move by Mr Jackson comes after the court lifted reporting restrictions on the nine-week trial.

A number of legal arguments heard in the absence of the jury have been made public.