PSNI investigate after three men stabbed outside Co Antrim pub

Two people have been arrested in Co Antrim, after three men were stabbed on Saturday morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside a pub on Main Street in Ballycarry.

It happened shortly after 1.00am.

It is believed an altercation took place between a number of people on the street.

Three men - two aged in their 30s and one aged in his 60s - were treated in hospital for stab wounds to their body.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences - including attempted murder.

They remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Miller is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Main Street and who witnessed the incident - or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation - to contact detectives.