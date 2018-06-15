PODCAST: The Pat Kenny Eason Book Cub review 'The Sun Does Shine'

Katherine Lynch, Mary O’Rourke and Brian Kennedy review June's choice on air
Anthony Rae Hinton
Katherine Lynch, Mary O’Rourke and Brian Kennedy join Pat Kenny in studio to review Anthony Rae Hinton's extraordinary The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.
We heard the extraordinary story of Anthony Ray Hinton - the man wrongly imprisoned for 30 years in Alabama. Listen back below:
