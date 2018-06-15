PODCAST: The Pat Kenny Eason Book Cub review 'The Sun Does Shine'

Katherine Lynch, Mary O’Rourke and Brian Kennedy review June's choice on air

News
Anthony Rae Hinton

Anthony Rae Hinton

Katherine Lynch, Mary O’Rourke and Brian Kennedy join Pat Kenny in studio to review Anthony Rae Hinton's extraordinary The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.

We heard the extraordinary story of Anthony Ray Hinton - the man wrongly imprisoned for 30 years in Alabama. Listen back below:

Pat also spoke with author Hinton - the man wrongly imprisoned for 30 years in Alabama -earlier on the show, you can catch the interview here. 


4 Related articles
PODCAST: Pat Kenny Eason Book Club review 'The Girl Who Smiled Beads'

PODCAST: Pat Kenny Eason Book Club review 'The Girl Who Smiled Beads'

The Pat Kenny Show Eason Book Club for June

The Pat Kenny Show Eason Book Club for June

The Pat Kenny Show Eason Book Club for May

The Pat Kenny Show Eason Book Club for May

MOVIES & BOOZE: Planning a cinema trip this weekend?

MOVIES & BOOZE: Planning a cinema trip this weekend?