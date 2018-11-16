PODCAST: Reading 'A House of Ghosts'

On Air: 7-10pm Monday - Thursday, 7-9pm Friday, 2 - 5pm Saturday and 1-6pm Sunday.
Off The BallIreland's most popular sports show and winner of a record nine PPI radio awards hosted by Ger Gilroy, Kevin Kilbane and Joe Molloy. Monday to Thursday from 7pm - 10pm, Fridays from 7pm - 9pm, Saturdays from 1pm - 6pm and Sundays from 1pm - 6pm.
Ireland's most popular sports show and winner of a record nine PPI radio awards hosted by Ger Gilroy, Kevin Kilbane and Joe Molloy. Monday to Thursday from 7pm - 10pm, Fridays from 7pm - 9pm, Saturdays from 1pm - 6pm and Sundays from 1pm - 6pm.