PICTURES: Ceremonies mark 90th anniversary of first east-west transatlantic flight

Ceremonies have been held in Dublin to mark the 90th anniversary of the first east-west flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

On April 12th, 1928 a Junkers W.33 aircraft named the "Bremen" departed Baldonnel Aerodrome bound for North America.

The Bremen | Image: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

On board was the officer commanding the Air Corps, Colonel James Fitzmaurice, and two German crew members - Captain Kohl and Baron Von Huenefeld.

Some 36 hours later, they landed on Greenly Island on the eastern shores of Canada.

Ceremonies held to remember the Bremen voyage | Image: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

The Defence Forces says: "This was a truly remarkable achievement given the prevailing winds, the treacherous weather conditions and the multiple previously failed attempts.

"Colonel Fitzmaurice and the crew of the Bremen were hailed as aviation pioneers and their achievement still stands as one of the greatest chapters in aviation history."

Ceremonies held to remember the Bremen voyage | Image: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

At Casement Airbase on Thursday, a ceremony was held at the very spot from which the Bremen departed on its voyage.

Ceremonies held to remember the Bremen voyage | Image: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

It included music from the Defence Forces Bands, a tribute from the Artillery Corps and a flypast by the Air Corps.