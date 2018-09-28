Ownership of Dún Laoghaire Harbour to be transferred next month

The Department of Transport has announced that the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company is to be transfered to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council next month.

The council will take over the running of the firm from October 3rd.

This means that on that date, the council will assume full responsibility for the management and operation of the harbour.

However the department adds there will be "no interruption in service delivery from the harbour as staff and contracts all transfer directly".

In a statement, the council says its chief executive and elected members are "all committed to maintaining and upgrading public access to this remarkable amentity".

It adds that they will work "to maintain the medium to long-term sustainability of the harbour in conjunction with all existing and future stakeholders while managing its existing infrastructural deficits."

Boats are seen on Dun Laoghaire Harbour in 2003 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Chief Executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Philomena Poole, says: "The transfer of management of the harbour is a significant moment for this local authority.

"While it is very disappointing and will present challenges to the council that no funding has been made available to resolve the infrastructure issues, we will work with stakeholders to safeguard a positive, vibrant future for the Harbour and maximise on it's heritage and economic potential."

The 200-year-old man-made harbour is currently operated by the Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company, which is responsible to the Department of Transport.

Under the Harbours Act 2015, responsibility for small harbours can be transferred to local authorities.